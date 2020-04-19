ABN Amro Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ABN Amro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,475. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,042,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 502,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

