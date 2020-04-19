Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 23,053,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

