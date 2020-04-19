Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

