Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.