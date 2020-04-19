Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $102.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

