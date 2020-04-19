Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

