Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

