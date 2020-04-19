14,697 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,850 shares of company stock worth $237,843 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of CLGX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.