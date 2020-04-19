111 (NASDAQ:YI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $608.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 111 accounts for 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC owned 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

