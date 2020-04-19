0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $5,351.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

