-$0.41 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.38). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATB. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 88,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,942. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

