$0.38 EPS Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.62. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 419,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,671. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

