$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $188,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,826,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 241,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

