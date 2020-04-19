$0.32 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.87.

OLLI stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,979. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

