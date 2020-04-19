-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $161,526.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 462,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,440. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 180,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,006. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

