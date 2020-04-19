-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,264. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.