Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Zynga stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,892 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

