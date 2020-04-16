Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.05.

ZS stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -139.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,607 shares of company stock worth $14,644,167. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

