Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $151.56 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

