Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.