Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

