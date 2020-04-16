Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after acquiring an additional 308,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $208,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

