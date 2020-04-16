Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of WTFC opened at $32.45 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,426,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after buying an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,649,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

