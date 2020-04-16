Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Shares of WTFC opened at $32.45 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,426,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after buying an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,649,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
