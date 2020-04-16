WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.21 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

