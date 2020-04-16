Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Earnings Miss

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $30.05, approximately 43,031,467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 45,027,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.