Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €168.95 ($196.45).

VOW3 stock opened at €116.20 ($135.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is €120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.54. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

