Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.78 ($34.63).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €20.60 ($23.95) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.02.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.