Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

