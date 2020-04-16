Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.00 ($111.63).

DG opened at €70.56 ($82.05) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.63.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

