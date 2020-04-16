ValuEngine Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE INN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.