ValuEngine Upgrades SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to “Hold”

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

