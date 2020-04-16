ValuEngine Upgrades Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) to “Hold”

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NYSE MNK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

