ValuEngine Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Sell”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 840,984 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

