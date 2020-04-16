ValuEngine Downgrades Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Sell

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PUB opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $108,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $910,350 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.