ValuEngine Downgrades INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Sell

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

