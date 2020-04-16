ValuEngine Downgrades AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) to Sell

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ASRV stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

