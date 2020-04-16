Valerie Kay Sells 1,900 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $15,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $500,170.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $18,886.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $23,370.00.

LC stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.48. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

