Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP Industries' shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. This uptrend is primarily attributed to improving U.S. construction market as well as solid demand for repair and remodelling activities. Also, buyout gains and shareholders' rewards are expected work to its advantage. Also, the company’s ability to leverage fixed costs improves sales of higher-margin and value-added products that comprise a greater portion of the company’s product mix. However, lower lumber pricing in the Industrial business, reduced selling prices and high labor costs are pressing concerns. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have also moved south over the past 30 days, implying analysts' worry over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $39.02 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

