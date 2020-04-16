Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.25.

Shares of ULTA opened at $201.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $8,018,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

