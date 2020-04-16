UBS Group Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Buy”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

MMC opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after acquiring an additional 487,837 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

