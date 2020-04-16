UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €8.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.20 ($15.35).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

