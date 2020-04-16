UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.32 ($145.72).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.