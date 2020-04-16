Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

