Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.