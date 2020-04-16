Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.47.

TFC stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

