Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSC. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TSC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,564 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.