Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TRIB stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

