Traders Purchase Large Volume of Omnicom Group Put Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,774 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,522% compared to the average daily volume of 171 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

