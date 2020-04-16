Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,213 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 709% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

