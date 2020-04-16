Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,866 call options.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GDS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

